APD Investigating Mountain View Shooting, No Suspects in Custody Yet

Alaska Native News Jun 16, 2017.

APD reports that they have yet to make any arrests in a shooting incident in Mountain View that occurred just before 7 pm, where the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs.

According to Anchorage police, they were called out at 6:50 pm in reference to a shooting incident at the corner of Bragaw Street and Parsons Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, all persons involved had left the area. The initial investigation found spent shell casings at the location and little else.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the there were “three black male juveniles” involved in the shooting. According to witnesses, the three suspects, all on foot, confronted the adult victim and a short time later, one of the suspects produced a weapon and fired on the victim. After the incident, two of the suspects ran in one direction, while the victim ran the other.

Seven minutes after the initial call to police, another call came in to APD reporting that a black male had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to reach an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





