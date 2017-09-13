APD Investigating Spenard Triple Homicide

Alaska Native News Sep 13, 2017.

Anchorage police say they caught the suspect in the shooting at Bullion Brothers in Spenard, they have revealed his identtity as that of Anthony Pisano.

It was at 9:56 am on Tuesday that police in Anchorage responded to the scene of a reported shooting. When they arrived at 3201 Spenard Road, they found one man dead in the front doorway, another dead outside the business, as well as another wounded in another part of the business. The third man was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but expired a short time later.

Police identified Pisano as a suspect, and using a tip reporting that he was en route to the Jewel Lake area,the suspect was located in the Dimond Blvd and Minnesota Drive area, and taken into custody without incident.

Multiple witnesses are being interviewed and the suspect is being questioned.

According to the preliminary investigation, Pisano got into an argument with store owner, Steven Cook, before drawing a weapon and shooting him multiple times. Before fleeing the store, Pisano then shot 28-year-old Ken Hartman and 31-year-old Dan McCreadie.

If you have any information, including surveillance video, about this investigation, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





