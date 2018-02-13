UPDATE: APD Locates Missing 88-Year-Old Anchorage Man

Alaska Native News Feb 13, 2018.

UPDATE: An alert person recognized Bibler at Walmart and called in to police.

APD has issued a locate for an 88-year-old man that is reported to be suffering from severe dementia. The man, identified as Leonard C. Bibler was last seen on Sunday morning, police report.

Bibler, whose family says likes to stay in hotels, asked to be taken to the Sheraton Hotel to get a room. His family dropped him off outside the hotel before leaving. Family members would go to the hotel later to check on him, only to find that he had never checked in.

His family revealed that Bibler sometimes frequents stairwells and he may be located in one. Bibler is described as being 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a medium blue suit jacket and a dark brown leather jacket. He was also wearing a round hat with no rim. The hat is described as having two gold bands around it.

Anyone who sees Bibler is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to reach an operator).





