APD Jails One, Seeks Possible Witness in Monday Morning Trailer Stabbing

Alaska Native News Apr 3, 2017.

An Anchorage woman has been arrested for stabbing her victim, and that female victim has undergone surgery for her injuries and her prognosis is unknown the Anchorage Police Department has reported.

At 8:50 am on Monday morning, APD was notified by a hospital employee that a female had been dropped off with a serious stab wound to her abdomen.

Police responded to the hospital, as well as the reported scene of the crime at a trailer at Penland Park in Anchorage. Following an initial investigation, police arrested 51-year-old Annie M. Heinrich, the owner of the trailer.

According to the report, Heinrich stabbed the victim as she slept. According to the investigation Heinrich, the victim, and the victim’s boyfriend, identified as 32-year-old Ronald E. Lambert Jr, got into an altercation on Sunday. Heinrich wanted the two out of her trailer because of drug-related issues.

APD still are investigating whether anyone else was in the trailer at the time of the stabbing incident. After police questioned Heinrich about the incident, she was placed under arrest for Assault I and jailed at the Anchorage Jail.

Police are seeking information as to the whereabouts of Lambert. Lambert drove the victim to the hospital and left, according to the report. APD would like to speak with Lambert concerning his knowledge of the stabbing. Lambert also has two outstanding felony warrants that include charges of Theft and Burglary.

Lambert is described as five-foot six inches tall, approximately 165 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a large tattoo on the front of his neck.

Anyone who has knowledge of Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





