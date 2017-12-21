APD Lauds Success of New Investigative Support Unit

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2017.

APD is reporting continued success with their Investigative Support Unit, that is just over two months old, and already has 35 arrests under its belt. The unit has made numerous felony and misdemeanor arrests since its creation in October. The unit works with Vice, CAP, patrol and detectives.

Those 35 arrests include ten from the period from November 2nd to December 1, APD reports.

On November 2nd, the unit served multiple felony warrants on Charles Soper. During that arrest, Soper fought and attempted to escape being taken into custody, but, was ultimately arrested. During the arrest, Soper was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. Charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons III, Theft II, and Resisting Arrest were added to his list of several Felony warrants.

Following a request by the department, ISU located Shaun Worthen on November 8th. Worthen had several felony warrants for his arrest that included Assault III, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, Criminal Mischief III, and Reckless Endangerment resulting from firing multiple rounds from his vehicle.

ISU took two into custody when they were serving Dahmir Hale with misdemeanor warrants and a federal arrest warrant on November 30th. When they performed a traffic stop on Hale and placed him under arrest, they also contacted Jetta Haynes, who was a passenger in the vehicle. A background check would find that Haynes was on probation, and was in possession of cocaine and morphine tablets. She was arrested for probation violations.





Fred Meyers partnered with ISU on December 1st to target theft in their stores. During that collaboration, ISU arrested six individuals, who between them attempted to steal well over $1,000 in merchandise.

One of those arrested was Patricia Abell, who was contacted as she attempted to push a cart out of the store with $551.85 worth of merchandise. She was charged with Felony Theft, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Misconduct Involving Weapons. She was also found to have two theft-related arrest warrants.

Another individual, William Rosario, was contacted by ISU and Asset Protection outside the store with $149.97 worth of merchandise stolen from the store. When contacted, he attempted to flee on foot, but, was quickly detained by ISU. When arrested, he attempted to provide a false identity. He was also found to be wanted on a federal drug-related felony warrant. He was charged with Theft, Resisting Arrest, and False Information.