APD Locates Woman with Possible Information in South Salem Drive Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News May 11, 2017.

The Anchorage Police Department report that they have located a woman that they were seeking that possibly had information in the Tuesday South Salem Drive homicide case.

At 2:24 pm, APD responded to a residence on the 1700-block of South Salem Drive for a call reporting an injured man. When they arrived on scene, the injured man that was the subject of the call, was found to have died prior to police arrival. Police immediately opened a homicide investigation and identified a person who may have info in the incident.

Details of the man’s identity and death have yet to be released

A Nixle alert was issued to locate 32-year-old Mary Rose Carter. She would later be located and taken in to answer questions concerning the incident.






