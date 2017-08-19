APD Looking for ID of Person of Interest in August 13th Kidnapping/Assault

Alaska Native News Aug 19, 2017.

Anchorage police have identified four suspects in the August 13th kidnapping and assault of Abshir Mohamed and have released a photo of a fifth person that they are considering a person of interest.

APD’s preliminary investigation has revealed that Mohammed was last seen with his girlfriend on the afternoon of the 13th, before he was kidnapped. After he disappeared, he was taken to the 6500-block of Cimmarron Circle, where he found himself in a garage on that street. While there, he was beaten, bound, and placed in an animal cage by the suspects.

After being seriously assaulted, he was driven to the hospital and dropped off, still bound inside the the cage. According to the police, the driver remained behind and was questioned by APD officers.

According to the report, APD is looking for four suspects that they have identified as:

1)Macauther Vaifanua (28-years-old)

2)Faamanu Vaifanua (27-years-old)

3)Jeffery Ahvan (29-years-old)

4)Tamole Lauina (21-years-old)

Both Vaifanuas are facing dual charges of kidnapping and assault, while Ahvan is facing kidnapping charges.

Police say that all five individuals should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be directly contacted. APD asks that anyone with information as to their whereabouts, to contact them at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

Mohamed remains in critical condition in the hospital.





