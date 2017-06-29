Widgetized Section

APD Looking for Information on Wednesday’s Fatal 4th Avenue Stabbing

Alaska Native News Jun 29, 2017.

APD received a report of a stabbing on the 300-block of East 4th Avenue at 4:15 pm on Wednesday, when they arrived on scene, they discovered the victim deceased as the result of several stab wounds to the torso.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to the fatal attack and have yet to identify a motive or suspect.

If anyone with information regarding both investigations, you are asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator).  To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.


