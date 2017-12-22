APD Makes Arrest in Monday Morning Shootings

Alaska Native News Dec 22, 2017.

APD announced on Thursday, that the department arrested a suspect in the early Monday morning shootings of a man and a woman on the 900 block of E. 45th Court.

According to the report at 9:50 AM on Wednesday, “officers with the traffic unit spotted a silver 2001 Chevy Impala in the Muldoon area.” The vehicle matched the description of the car connected to the Monday incident uncovered during the investigation.

Officers with the traffic unit along with officers with the patrol unit conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and took the driver and two passengers, and male and a female, into custody for questioning. After questioning, the two passengers were released, but the driver, who was identified as 42-year-old Jesus Mabalot, was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder I.

The investigation into the shooting incident was initiated after a call to the Police Department at 3:09 AM on Monday. Callers reported multiple shots fired at the scene near the 900 block of E. 45th Court.

Upon their arrival officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The male suffered minor injuries, while the female was suffering from life-threatening injury. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

APD’s crime scene team responded and documented the scene.

The female victim remains hospitalized for injuries.





