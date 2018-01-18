APD Nabs Car Thief Trespassing Walmart

Alaska Native News Jan 18, 2018.

Security at the Eagle River Walmart contacted the Anchorage Police Department to report that 25-year-old Patrick A. Rascon, a person who had been previously trespassed from the business, was in the store.

APD responded to the store at 18600 Eagle River Road and located Rascon in the rear of the business. One of the responding officers recognized Rascon as a convicted vehicle thief on probation. When Rascon was asked his identity, he responded with a false name and date of birth. He was taken into custody.

When Rascon was patted down as he was being arrested, an officer would find car keys in his pocket. When asked, Rascon told officers “they belonged to a friend.” Officers took the keys out to the parking lot to ascertain which vehicle they belonged to. In short time, they located a Toyota Sienna that had been reported stolen on January 11th on the 6300-block of DeBarr Road.

The car owner reported that they had left the vehicle running with the keys in the ignition.

Rascon was transported to the Anchorage Jail on charges of False Information, Criminal Trespass II, and Vehicle Theft I. Rascon’s probation officer was also notified of the incident.





