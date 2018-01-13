APD Officer Collides with Juvenile on Boniface and DeBarr

Alaska Native News Jan 13, 2018.

APD reports that an on-duty officer, while patrolling on Boniface, struck a juvenile pedestrian at Boniface and Debarr, causing serious injuries.

Additional police and EMTs responded to the scene in East Anchorage at approximately 3:05 pm on Friday and the juvenile was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, but, non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, the officer on patrol was southbound on the roadway and encountered a juvenile in the median with an unleashed dog. The dog ran out into the roadway and the juvenile followed, and the minor was struck.

An investigation into the incident has been opened and during that investigation, the officer’s speed will be determined.





