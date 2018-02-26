APD Officers, Detectives and K9 Make Multiple Arrests in Stolen Vehicle Investigations

- Home
Officers with the Patrol Division, Property Crimes Detectives and APD’s K-9 Unit arrested 8 people in several stolen vehicle investigations since Friday. Their names and crime details are listed below.
On 2/23/18 around 1:30 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle on Mountain View Drive near the Glenn Highway. The suspect refused to stop and ultimately spun out near Commercial Drive. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled from officers on foot. Officers caught the suspect in the area. Joseph Sanford (25-years-old) was arrested on multiple charges including Vehicle Theft 1 and Eluding. Case 18-7808
On 2/24/18 at 3:05 a.m., an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Old Seward Highway and E. Dimond Blvd. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lore Rd. and Sandalwood Place. The suspect was taken into custody and questioned by detectives. Casey Stricklin (37-years-old) was arrested for Vehicle Theft 1 and Theft 1. Case 18-8057
On 2/24/18 at 5:15 p.m., an officer spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Old Seward Highway and 40th Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop near Old Seward Highway and Juneau Street. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and questioned by detectives. The driver, Russell Anderson (32-years-old), was arrested for Vehicle Theft 1 and Theft 2. The passenger, Rose Soto-Naranjo (21-years-old), was arrested for Criminal Mischief 5 (riding in a stolen vehicle), Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance and Violation of Conditions of Release. Case 18-8152
On 2/24/18 at 10:14 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Ingra Street. When officers arrived, they arrested Lawrence Ward (42-years-old) for Vehicle Theft 1 and Theft 1. Case 18-8215
On 2/24/18 at 10:40 p.m., an officer pulled over a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Bragaw Street. All of the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. One of the occupants, Joseph McAlees (36-years-old), was located behind a restaurant. McAlees refused to obey officers’ commands; a K9 was deployed and McAlees was bitten on the arm. He was taken into custody and charged with Vehicle Theft1, Theft 1, and Eluding. Case 18-8213
On 2/25/18 at 9:20 a.m. a woman collided with a snowbank in the area of Muldoon and Creekside Center Drive. When the woman stepped outside of her car to call her insurance company, Shannon Perkins (31-years-old), got into the vehicle and began to drive away. Officers responded and located Perkins walking down 6th Avenue at Norman Street after he had abandoned the car. Perkins was arrested for Vehicle Theft 1, Theft 1, Theft 2, Theft 4 (already out on bail for 3 Vehicle Theft 1 cases). Case 18-8287
On 2/25/18 at 5:11 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle at the Laser Carwash (2305 E. 5th Avenue). The suspect exited the vehicle and fled from officers on foot. Officers caught the suspect in the area of 4th Avenue and Reeve Blvd. The suspect was taken into custody and questioned by detectives. Denzel Lang (24-years-old) was arrested for Vehicle Theft 1, Theft 2 and Resisting Arrest. Case 18-7712
Source: APD