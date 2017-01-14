APD Opens Death Investigation for 25-Year-Old Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle

Alaska Native News Jan 14, 2017.

Anchorage police are conducting a “death investigation” in regards to an Anchorage woman who they found deceased in a car on Thursday afternoon, the department reports.

The case began as a missing persons case that was opened up on Wednesday night, at 11:17 pm, when a family member of 25-year-old Martina Painter, called in to report that Martina had gone out with a friend that evening and failed to return home.

APD searched for tthe missing woman, and on Thursday afternoon at 3 pm, detectives located Martina’s vehicle in a parking lot near University Lake. A closer look by police would find a sole occupant deceased in the vehicle.

In an effort to determine the identity of the deceased individual, an autopsy was conducted on Friday, and it was determined by the State Medical Examiner that the remains were those of Martina.

Police say that the manner and cause of Martina’s death cannot be determined until the pending toxicology report comes back to the department.

Although investigators have conducted interviews with several people, they say that they are not currently looking to speak with anyone else at this time.





