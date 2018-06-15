APD Opens Homicide Investigation in Thursday Puffin Inn Parking Lot Shooting

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2018.

Anchorage police responded to a shots-fired report that came in to the department at 9:32 pm on Thursday, and upon their arrival at the scene at the Puffin Inn on 4400 Spenard Road discovered a deceased male lying in the parking lot of the establishment.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter around the area, cleared the lot and worked the scene.

The homicide investigation by detectives led them to believe that a group of people who were known to each other gathered at the parking lot and soon a disagreement led to an altercation. During that dispute, the victim was shot and mortally wounded.

APD reports that they have no suspect information to release at this time. They also stated that the identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

The department asks that anyone with information, including surveillance video, about this investigation to call Dispatch at 311 (option #1). To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.