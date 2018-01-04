Widgetized Section

APD Quickly Arrest Armed Anchorage Carjacker

Alaska Native News Jan 4, 2018.

Within seven minutes of a 911 call reporting an armed carjacking, an officer on patrol located the vehicle and placed the carjacker under arrest, APD reported this morning.

The owner of a 2011 Toyota Yaris called into APD and reported that as he was in the parking lot of the Holiday gas station at 285 Muldoon Road when he was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint by a female, later identified as 24-year-old Lily Pogi. He reported that the alleged carjacker then drove off with his vehicle west on Muldoon.

Within minutes, a patrol officer located the vehicle on the 200-block of Meyer Street and conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect. She now faces charges of Vehicle Theft I and Robbery I.


