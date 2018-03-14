APD/Railroad Police Investigating Train/Pedestrian Fatality

Alaska Native News Mar 14, 2018.

APD is advising that both directions at the Dowling overpass are closed down as the Alaska Railroad police and APD conduct an investigation concerning a fatal pedestrian/train at that location. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as the closure will last several hours as they conduct their investigation.

They report that the train is currently stopped in the northbound lane.

No further information is currently available.

