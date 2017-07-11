APD Recovers Stolen Durango Used in Monday Night Shots Fired Incident

Alaska Native News Jul 11, 2017.

Anchorage police received a report of shots fired from a caller in the 1200-block of East 9th Avenue at 10:15 pm on Monday night.

When APD arrived at the scene near downtown Anchorage, they found a Ford Station Wagon parked in a driveway with two occupants. The vehicle had sustained damage, with bullet holes and window shot out, but the occupants un-harmed. further examination would find shell casings scattered around the scene and a bullet hole in the residence’s wall.

The witnesses in the wagon told police that four black individuals, in their 20s and 30s, pulled into the driveway, in what was ascertained to be a stolen blue 2003 Dodge Durango, and words were exchanged with the driver of the Dodge.

During the exchange, another occupant of the vehicle, produced a firearm and fired several rounds at the witness’s vehicle.

Police initially searched the area for the vehicle and suspects, but came up empty. But, with the help of the public calling in, and imagery from neighborhood security cameras, the vehicle was later recovered.

