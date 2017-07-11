Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

APD Recovers Stolen Durango Used in Monday Night Shots Fired Incident

Alaska Native News Jul 11, 2017.
Security cameras captured imagery of a stolen Durango, since recovered. Image-APD

Security cameras captured imagery of a stolen Durango, since recovered. Image-APD

Anchorage police received a report of shots fired from a caller in the 1200-block of East 9th Avenue at 10:15 pm on Monday night.

When APD arrived at the scene near downtown Anchorage, they found a Ford Station Wagon parked in a driveway with two occupants. The vehicle had sustained damage, with bullet holes and window shot out, but the occupants un-harmed. further examination would find shell casings scattered around the scene and a bullet hole in the residence’s wall.

The witnesses in the wagon told police that four black individuals, in their 20s and 30s, pulled into the driveway, in what was ascertained to be a stolen blue 2003 Dodge Durango, and words were exchanged with the driver of the Dodge. 

During the exchange, another occupant of the vehicle, produced a firearm and fired several rounds at the witness’s vehicle.

Police initially searched the area for the vehicle and suspects, but came up empty. But, with the help of the public calling in, and imagery from neighborhood security cameras, the vehicle was later recovered.

The investigation is continuing.


Related Articles:

Anchorage Police Arrest Two Suspects in Connection to Sunday Fairbanks Shooting Both suspects in the Hatcher Pass Kidnapping/Attempted Murder case, Matthew Scharber (l) and Corey Sylva (r) have been apprehended.Both Suspects in Hatcher Pass Kidnapping/Attempted Murder Case Now in Jail 27-year-old Hooper Bay woman, Tia Smart was struck and killed on Brayton Drive and East 74th Avenue late Tuesday night. Image-Facebook ProfilesAPD Investigate Fatal South Anchorage Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision Police report that Brandy Sullivan, pictured here, was shot and killed by her husband Adam Sullivan on Thursday. Image-Facebook profilesMidtown Woman Shot and Killed, Husband Arrested on Murder Charges