APD Release Names of Victim and Suspect in Thursday Night Spenard Homicide Case

Alaska Native News Jun 17, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department has released the name of the victim in the Thursday night Puffin Inn parking lot homicide case as 22-year-old Jaymes I. Bradley, who’s next of kin have now been notified.

APD has also released the name of the suspect in the shooting as 32-year-old Orlando G. Holder. They report that they have developed enough probable cause to charge him as the shooter. They report that they have obtained a felony arrest warrant on charges of Murder II, Manslaughter, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.

The department describes Holder as a black male with multiple tattoos, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They report that he is last known to have long hair but may have cut it to alter his appearance. Police advise to not approach him if seen as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to shot-fired at the Puffin Inn location on Spenard Road at 9:32 pm on Thursday night to find Bradley dead from gunshot wounds the report stated. They believe the shooting occurred after a group of people gathered at that location at 4400 Spenard Road and got into an altercation.

If seen, APD asks the public to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) with his location. To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.