APD Releases Details and Identity of Man Killed in Wednesday’s Officer-Involved Shooting

Alaska Native News Dec 22, 2017.

APD has released the identity of the deceased suspect and other details of the officer-involved shooting that took place on the 2000-block of Salmonberry Place that occurred on Wednesday.

Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Charles McBride.

According to the police report, officers were called out to a shots-fired incident at that location at 11:21 pm on Wednesday. The caller reported that McBride had emerged from his garage and fired shots at a maintenance employee as well as the caller as they were outside assessing damage to a window that McBride had broken at approximately 9:50 pm.

Other residents in the area called in to report additional shots fired as police were responding to the scene. Additional officers arrived at the scene to secure the area and search for the suspect. As they were doing so, police report that McBride emerged from his garage and again discharged his weapon. An officer returned fire, hitting McBride in the upper body. Officers on the scene administered aid to McBride unsuccessfully, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.





The investigation of the incident is continuing, and, at the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be given to the Office of Special Prosecution for review.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on mandatory administrative leave, and the officer’s name will be released after the 72-hour period.