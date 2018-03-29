APD Releases Identity in Fatal Tuder/Seward Highway Crash

Alaska Native News Mar 29, 2018.

Anchorage police have released the identity and further details into the fatal crash that occurred at the Tudor overpass on the Seward Highway over the weekend.

According to the investigation, the driver of the SUV involved in the fatal crash was identified as 31-year-old Jasmin O’Neill.

The police report stated that at 8:13 pm on Sunday, officers, and EMS responded to the Seward Highway by the Tudor Overpass for a single vehicle crash. Witnesses to the crash saw O’Neill’s SUV approaching the Tudor Overpass at a high rate of speed heading westbound, miss the turn to go onto the Seward Highway and launch over the north side of the overpass. The vehicle crossed over all the northbound lanes of the Seward Highway as well as the median before coming to rest in the far southbound lane upside down.

“The driver of the SUV is a female and the only occupant. She was declared deceased at the scene,” APD reported.





Prior to the fatal accident, O’Neill was involved in a hit and run further east on Tudor road. The APD investigation into that incident found that O’Neill had crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at the light at Lake Otis and Tudor. O’Neill had been traveling southbound on Lake Otis and failed to make the turn onto Tudor, her vehicle jumped the median and crashed into the front quarter of the vehicle stopped at the light. Instead of stopping, O’Neill continued westbound down Tudor.

APD says that they have yet to determine if O’Neill was impaired by drugs or alcohol and the toxicology results will not be known for several weeks.