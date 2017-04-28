APD Scoops Up Two DUIs in Single Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Apr 28, 2017.

On Thursday, the Anchorage Police reported that they had made a double DUI arrest in a single stop last week at Minnesota Drive and Spenard Road.

They report that the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit pulled over a red GMC Sierra for speeding early Sunday morning at 3:56 am. After coming to a stop in a gas station parking lot at that location, officers made contact with 33-year-old Duane T. Nash, during the contact, signs of impairment were observed. A backup officer arrived and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which Nash failed. As a result, Nash was arrested for DUI.

As the officers were placing a handcuffed Nash into the back of the patrol car, another vehicle pulled into the lot. The driver of the green Jetta Volkswagen, identified as 23-year-old Avery J Hudson, got out of his vehicle and approached the patrol car. APD says “Hudson told the officers that he knows Nash, saw the red GMC in the parking lot, and wondered if it was Nash’s truck.”

As the conversation took place, officers noticed signs of impairment, and a third officer was called to the scene. The third officer conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Hudson failed. As a result, he was placed under arrest and charged with DUI.

Both vehicles were impounded.





