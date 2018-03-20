APD Searching for Dewberry Street Murder Suspect

Alaska Native News Mar 20, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department has released the name of the victim found in his vehicle in the middle of the street on the 8900 block of Dewberry Street on Friday, and has also released the identity of a suspect in the investigation.

28-year-old Jacob Stough was discovered dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound to his upper body by residents on that street shortly after 7 PM on Friday. Detectives with APD responded to the scene and worked throughout the night gathering information. They determined that the homicide case was a targeted and drug-related crime. After determining the victim’s identity, his next of kin was notified of the incident.

Following the preliminary investigation, the department has focused on a suspect who they have identified as 39-year-old Samson Costigan. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of Murder I.

APD detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating suspect, but Warn the public not to approach him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers 907-561-STOP.





