APD Seeking Additional Witnesses in Sunday’s Fatal Hit-and-Run

Alaska Native News Mar 23, 2018.

Investigators are searching for additional witnesses and have released the identity of the fatal hit-and-run victim in the Sunday night Commercial/Mountain View incident.

The victim, 65-year-old Alfred Komok was hit while walking along Commercial/Mountain View Drive with another person, who has yet to be identified by APD, at approximately 10:30 pm on Sunday night, when he was struck by one, and possibly, two vehicles.





Following the incident, that second person walked away from the scene. Police are seeking his identity and would like to speak with him, APD says.

When police responded to the scene, they found Komok lying in the street. He was pronounced deceased at that location.

When speaking with witnesses, they reported that a gold Chrysler Town and Country van was seen in the area. APD would like to speak with the occupants of that vehicle as they may have witnessed the hit-and-run.

If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 907-786-8900 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers 907-561-STOP or logging onto www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com