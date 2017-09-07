APD Seeking Information on Missing Anchorage Woman

Alaska Native News Sep 7, 2017.

Anchorage police are seeking information on an Anchorage woman who’s family says has been out of contact with them since August 20th, APD reported on Nixle.

32-year-old Kimberly Charlie became a subject of a “locate” as of Wednesday, after her family has made numerous attempts to contact her without success.

Charlie is described as 5’2″ tall with long black hair and brown eyes. Her weight is estimated at 140 lbs.

APD is urging anyone with information regarding Charlie’s whereabouts to please contact Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator).





