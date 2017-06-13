APD Seeking Victim of June 3rd Lake Otis Parkway Stabbing

Alaska Native News Jun 13, 2017.

Anchorage police are asking the victim who was stabbed in the parking lot of the Manoog’s Plaza at 5701 Lake Otis Parkway, to contact them as they carry out the investigation into that incident that occurred on June 3rd.

APD received a call at 1:52 pm that Saturday from a passerby at that location, reporting that they had observed one man beating up another in the parking lot. When officers arrived they “saw 25-year-old Byron Anungazuk-Ongtowasruk sitting next to an adult male who was lying in a pool of blood,” police say.

The victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, from what police believe was a broken glass bottle, was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Anungazuk-Ongtowasruk and the victim got into a verbal altercation while drinking at a friend’s trailer nearby. The victim and his assailant left the trailer and continued their argument, which escalated into a fight in the parking lot of the plaza. The fight got worse as Anungazuk-Ongtowasruk picked up a bottle from the lot and began stabbing his victim with it.

Anungazuk-Ongtowasruk was charged with Assault I.

The victim is asked to contact Detective Roberts at 786-8745.





