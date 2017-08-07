APD Seeks Anchorage Man in Shots-Fired at Black Angus Inn

Alaska Native News Aug 7, 2017.

Anchorage police are seeking the whereabouts of a 37-year-old Anchorage man that they have identified as Ernest “Flex” Jacobsson in connection with a shots-fired incident at the Black Angus on the 1400-block of Gambell Street on Friday.

The shot-fired report went in to APD at 8:39 pm on Friday night, and police responded to the hotel to initiate an investigation, APD reports.

The preliminary investigation at the hotel on Gambell Street found that “an adult male suspect fired two guns, multiple times, into a room at the Black Angus Inn.” Police would find shell casings and multiple bullet holes in the room and building.

Although they would find multiple people in the room when they arrived, no injuries were reported.

Believing that the suspect was in a room next door, police, with a K-9 unit, searched that room and took six people into custody. They would find that none of the six were the shooter, he had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

APD’s description of the suspect includes that he is approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black with a black baseball cap.







Police say that Jacobsson now has a warrant issued for his arrest on multiple charges that include Misconduct Involving Weapons and Criminal Mischief.

If you have any information regarding Jacobsson’s whereabouts, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.