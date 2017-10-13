APD Seeks Escaped Woman Wanted on Vehicle Theft, Tampering Charges

Alaska Native News Oct 13, 2017.

Anchorage police are still seeking information on an Anchorage woman who escaped custody while in handcuffs in the area of North Flower and Thompson Avenue on Tuesday.

24-year-old Brandy Nolcini was picked up by police in Mountain View as they were doing a warrant sweep in the area. She had a warrant issued for vehicle tampering that was issued that same day.

At the time of her arrest, Nolcini was out on bail in connection with another case stemming from another incident on September 21. It was then that Nolcini, while driving a stolen vehicle, attempted to pass a stolen check at the Mat-Su Credit Union. At the time of that offense, Nolcini was out on bail in another case from September 17th.

Police revealed that they believe that Nolcini is connected to other vehicle thefts.

She is described as 5’6″, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

APD is asking that if you have any information about Nolcini’s whereabouts, including surveillance video, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





