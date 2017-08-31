APD Seeks Four in Connection with August 13th Kidnapping Case

Alaska Native News Aug 31, 2017.

The four men connected to the kidnapping,beating and caging of 34-year-old Abshir Mohammed in mid-August, have been indicted on several charges by a grand jury, APD reports.

Indicted by the grand jury were, 28-year-old Faamanu “Junior” Vaifanua, 29-year-old Macauther Christmas “Mac” Vaifanua, 29-year-old Jeffrey Ahvan, and 24-year-old Rex Faumui. Each were indicted on charges of Attempted Murder I, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping, Assault I, Robbery I, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Hindering Prosecution I. An indictment on Weapons charges were also leveled at Faamanu Vaifanua, Ahvan, and Faumui.

While Ahvan was apprehended on August 25th, four others remain at large.

The case unfolded when the victim, Mohammed, was dropped off at the Alaska Native Medical Center in a dog kennel with serious injuries on August 13th by a man who APD believes was not involved in the assault. APD reported that Mohammed “had been punched, kicked, and beaten with a broomstick and an aluminum bat in the garage” on the 6500-block of Cimarron Circle.

Mohammed remains hospitalized in critical condition.

APD is still seeking:

1)Macauther Vaifanua (28-years-old)

2)Faamanu Vaifanua (27-years-old)

3)Jeffery Ahvan (29-years-old)

4)Tamole Lauina (21-years-old)

APD states that “All four people are considered armed and dangerous. The public should call APD immediately if seen and NOT attempt to make any contact with the suspects.

If you have any information, including surveillance video, regarding this investigation, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





