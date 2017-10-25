APD Seeks Homicide Suspect in May Child Death

Alaska Native News Oct 25, 2017.

Anchorage police are asking the public for their assistance in locating a homicide suspect in the May death of a two-year-old, Nixle announced today.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of 36-year-old Stephanie Hamburg following an death investigation that has now been deemed a homicide. She is described as being 4’11” tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

It was at 5:40 pm on May 10th that police and EMS responded to the 9500-block of Brayton Drive after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. The child, identified as two-year-old Gabriella Marlow, was not breathing when authorities arrived, and she was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

When interviewed, her mother, Hamburg, and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Timothy Hulsey, told investigators that the child was not eating and that they believed that she would “outgrow it.” According to APD, the child had been living on milk and occasionally Dr Pepper. After autopsy, the State Medical Examiner’s office ruled the child’s death was caused by malnutrition.





After the months-long investigation, the case was reclassified as a homicide. Hamburg and Hulsey have both been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Manslaughter.

Hulsey was arrested on Wednesday and jailed at the Anchorage Jail and held with no bail set.

APD is still seeking the whereabouts of Hamburg. If the public has information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.