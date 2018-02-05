APD Seeks Information on 12th Avenue Hit and Run Driver

Alaska Native News Feb 5, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department opened a run investigation on Friday after receiving a 911 call at 12:15 PM reporting an unconscious man lying in the road near E. 12th Avenue and Ingra Street.

According to the report, the man was crossing the street on 12th Avenue, when he was hit by the driver of a newer model black Kia Sorento. The impact knocked the pedestrian out. Rather than a rendering aid to the pedestrian, whose identity was not released, the driver left the scene. The injured pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD acquired surveillance footage of the vehicle and have released it to the public.

If you have information regarding whereabouts of this vehicle or this investigation, please call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





