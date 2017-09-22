APD Seeks Man Involved in Thursday Afternoon South Anchorage Stabbing

Alaska Native News Sep 22, 2017.

Anchorage police report that a felony arrest warrant has been issued for a homeless man who was involved in a stabbing at a Dare Avenue address on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police report, a man police identified as 33-year-old Joseph M. Naufahu, arrived at the residence on the 1800-block of Dare Avenue belonging to his sister. According to police, Naufahu was not allowed at that address.

The investigation reported that Naufahu arrived at his sister’s apartment and entered the dwelling to find his sister not home, but two men were in the apartment. The men checked with a neighbor to find that Naufahu was not allowed on the premises.

When told to leave, Naufahu and one of the men, went outside, then got into an altercation. The fight broke up for a short time when the neighbor yelled at them to stop, but, began again.

As the men fought, they ended up on the ground with Naufahu pounding “the victim in the his torso while holding a box cutter,” the police investigation showed.

When police arrived on the scene at 2:56 pm, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Naufahu had already fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

APD describes Naufahu as being 6’2″ tall weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.





A felony warrant for Assault II has been issued for Naufahu’s arrest and police are asking the public for information regarding Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an officer). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com