APD Seeks Man Responsible for July Cab Driver Robbery

Alaska Native News Sep 13, 2017.

APD reveals that a warrant has been issued and they are seeking the whereabouts of Anchorage man 22-year-old Jaymes I. Bradley for the armed robbery holdup of a cab driver in July of this year.

APD says that after an extensive investigation, they have developed probable cause to charge Bradley, and that “a felony arrest warrant has been obtained for Bradley for Robbery I, Assault III, and Theft IV.”

The victim in the July 25th case, an Alaska Yellow Cab driver said that they had just dropped off a fare at Kovey Street and Deborah Lynn Circle, and had pulled up to a stop sign when they were waved down by Bradley. Bradley pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money and cab keys.

After the victim relinquished his money and keys, Bradley exited the vehicle, ran a short way down the street and got into a silver car parked there, and drove away.

Anyone with information regarding Jaymes’ whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





