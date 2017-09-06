APD Seeks Man Wanted in 2016 Park Strip Kidnapping

Alaska Native News Sep 6, 2017.

After almost a one-year investigation, Anchorage police have released the name of the fourth man involved in the November 1st kidnapping and robbery of a 19-year-old male that began on the Park Strip.

APD announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Zarin Freeman for his part in the kidnapping/robbery.

On November 1st, the victim contacted police and revealed to them his story of what had happened. He told police that he had been invited by acquaintance, 18-year-old Dela White, to join her for coffee on the Park Strip. While walking near 10th street with White, the victim was approached by 28-year-old Christopher Goenett, who at knifepoint, forced the victim into a vehicle.

In the vehicle, was another suspect in the case, 28-year-old Tyrun Reynolds. Reynold and Goenett took the victim’s cell phone, keys and wallet, then drove the victim to an ATM. The two suspects coerced the victim’s ATM pin number from him and withdrew funds from the victim’s account.

Afterwards, Reynold, and a fourth suspect, Danerin Curtindale, age 34, took the victim to his own vehicle, handcuffed, and duct-taped him, then drove to the victim’s home in Eagle River. After burglarizing the home, they drove back to Anchorage, where they dropped off the victim near C Street and Dowling.

The victim flagged down a bicyclist and then was able to contact police.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives searched a home on the 200 block of E 12th Avenue where over 500 stolen items (valued at more than $100,000) were recovered,” APD reported. Some of those items were stolen from the victim’s Eagle River home, but, others were from unrelated burglaries.

Police say that “It appeared that many of the items were likely stolen from vehicles and during the vehicle break-ins, the suspects would steal the garage door opener as well as the vehicle registration to later burglarize the home.” Ten homeowners were successfully located, more are expected.

Anchorage police describe the fifth suspect, Zarin Freeman, as 6’5″ tall, weighing 183 pounds. They report that he has blue eyes and blond hair.





