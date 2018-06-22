APD Seeks Person of Interest in Austin Street Homicide

Alaska Native News Jun 22, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department has released the name of the deceased shooting victim and a person of interest in the Monday afternoon shooting on Austin Street APD revealed on Nixle.

The man who was killed in an altercation over money and/or drugs on Monday has been identified as Geoffrey Sorden, age 48.

Police are also seeking a person of interest in the shooting and have identified him as 41-year-old Jason Premo. APD says that Premo was present at the scene when the shooting occurred but left before the arrival of officers.

Police arrived at the shooting location in an upstairs apartment on the 6000-block of Austin Street at 4 pm on Monday to find two shooting victims among a group of people. One victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.

The other victim, Sorden, was found deceased. Police say the shootings were a “targetted” incident and believe “the altercation was related to on-going activity inside the residential building possibly involving money and drugs.”

Detectives are still asking for anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 311 (option #1). To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.