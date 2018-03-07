APD Seeks Person of Interest in Coffee Shop Armed Robbery

Alaska Native News Mar 7, 2018.
Person of interest. Image-APD

Person of interest. Image-APD

On Tuesday, Anchorage police revealed an image of a person of interest in a mid-February holdup of a coffee shop on Boniface Parkway and are asking the public to contact the department with his identity if possible.

According to the investigators, the man in the image is a person of interest in the robbery of the Bikini Babes Coffee Shop at 335 Boniface Parkway on February 17th, where a gunman held up the shop and then departed with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.

Police say this person was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information as to what actually occurred.

If you are able to identify this individual, please call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0”) and ask to leave a message for Detective Niwa.  To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.


Related Articles:

17-year-old teen, Leroy Lawrence, who was shot on Friday, has died from his injuries. Image-GoFundMe pageTeen Shot in Mountain View on Friday Dies, APD Opens Homicide Investigation 56-year-old Eugene Young has been arrested on seven counts of SAM. Image-APDAnchorage Man Charged with Seven SAM Counts APD is asking the public for the identity and whereabouts of this person of interest in an August 13th kidnapping and assault. Image-APDAPD Looking for ID of Person of Interest in August 13th Kidnapping/Assault Police in Anchorage are investigating a homicide at Aurora Paint Company, and have a person of interest in custody. Image-Google MapsPolice Investigating Monday Homicide at Aurora Paint Comany