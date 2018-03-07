APD Seeks Person of Interest in Coffee Shop Armed Robbery

Alaska Native News Mar 7, 2018.

On Tuesday, Anchorage police revealed an image of a person of interest in a mid-February holdup of a coffee shop on Boniface Parkway and are asking the public to contact the department with his identity if possible.

According to the investigators, the man in the image is a person of interest in the robbery of the Bikini Babes Coffee Shop at 335 Boniface Parkway on February 17th, where a gunman held up the shop and then departed with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.

Police say this person was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information as to what actually occurred.

If you are able to identify this individual, please call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0”) and ask to leave a message for Detective Niwa. To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





