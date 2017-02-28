APD Seeks Suspects in East Anchorage ‘Targeted’ Shooting

Alaska Native News Feb 28, 2017.

Anchorage police are saying that they believe that a shooting that left one woman wounded at Melody Place in East Anchorage, may be a targeted event, the police reported on Nixle Tuesday afternoon.

A call went in to 911 at 12:32 Tuesday afternoon reporting that two men were shooting at a house on the 200 block of Melody Place just off of Duben Avenue. Moments later, a second call went in to the department reporting that a someone had been shot at the residence that had been under fire.

When officers responded to the scene, they would find that one of the four people in the residence at the time, a woman, was shot in the arm.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital “for treatment of the non-life threatening injury,” police stated. The three other occupants, were unharmed.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted event,” APD wrote in Nixle. The two suspects fled the scene after the incident. Police say they don’t have a description of the duo currently available.

APD requests that anyone with information regarding this incident, to contact APD at 786-8900, and “press “0” to speak with an operator.

You may also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP, or go online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





