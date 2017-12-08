APD Seeks Two Persons of Interest in Sunday’s Lake Otis Homicide

Alaska Native News Dec 8, 2017.

Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department continue to gather information into the homicide that occurred at Lake Otis Parkway and the 68th Avenue school late Sunday night, and have identified one of two persons of interest and he vehicle possibly involved in the incident, APD reports.

According to the report, police have identified one of the men, who was wearing a dark colored jacket, and driving a older model white Cadillac sedan, who was at the Holiday gas station just prior to the shooting incident.

Investigators are still seeking the identity of the person of interest who was wearing a lighter colored fur collared parka inside the station.

According to the report, the man wearing the darker colored jacket left in the vehicle, while the other man left the area on foot.





Police arrived at the scene at 10:45 PM on Sunday night, after police dispatch a call reporting shots fired on Lake Otis Parkway. When they arrived they found an adult male, later identified as 26-year-old Joshua Statham, with life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about these men, the white Cadillac and/or this investigation is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” for an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.