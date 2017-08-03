APD Seeks Whereabouts of Glenwood Center Escapee

Alaska Native News Aug 3, 2017.

An Anchorage man, who was convicted of Possession and Escape and later housed at the Glenwood Center, is once again wanted for escape, Anchorage police say.

25-year-old Michael Joseph Richardson, who was serving time in the Glenwood Center halfway house, and is on probation for Robbery I, is once again sought for felony escape after disappearing from the center.

Police described Richardson as 6’3″ tall, and weighing 195 pounds. He is said to have shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was also seen carrying a black backpack.

If you have information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com