APD Seeks Witness and Person of Interest in Wednesday Spenard Homicide

Alaska Native News Aug 12, 2017.

Anchorage police say that they believe the Wednesday evening homicide that took the life of an adult female, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was a drug related incident. The shooting took place on the 1800-block of West 36th Avenue, police reported.

When police responded to the scene at Oregon and 36th after a shots-fired report, they discovered an adult female laying in a yard, and had suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. She was declared deceased at that Spenard location.

APD is actively seeking two people in the incident, one a witness, who was seen walking with the now deceased woman prior to her death. He was was last seen walking along 36th toward Minnesota Drive. The other, an individual police are calling a person of interest, was driving a motorcycle, and was last seen departing the scene via the allyway between Oregon and Wyoming Avenues headed toward 33rd Avenue.

Police have released imagary of both the witness and the person of interest.

APD is asking the public for any information, “including surveillance video, regarding these two males, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





