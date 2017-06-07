APD Seeks Witness to April 15th Cabin Tavern Shootings

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2017.

Anchorage police continue to investigate a double shooting that occurred on Muldoon on April 15th, and have released an image from surveillance cameras of a possible witness to the incident.

The incident was reported to APD at 2:17 am on April 15th concerning a “large physical fight” in the Cabin Tavern parking lot on Muldoon. Police were immediately dispatched to the location. As police were enroute to the location at 264 Muldoon Road, another call came in to dispatch reporting shots fired.

When police arrived, they found two bystanders had been hit by gunfire. A male had been shot in the leg, and a female had been shot in the ankle. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

In the almost two-month investigation, no arrests have been made.

Police do however have a surveillance image of a possible witness to the shooting. they are asking the man to come forward and share what information that he has in connection with the incident.

If anyone recognizes this individual they are asked to either call Police Dispatch or contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





