APD Still Seeking Suspect Vehicle in Saturday’s Fatal C Street Hit and Run

Alaska Native News Jun 17, 2018.

A surveillance photo showing the suspect vehicle in the early Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of 34th and C Street has been released by the Anchorage Police Department showing a blue 90s model GMC or Chevy Extended-Cab pickup. Police are still seeking information.

The vehicle in the imagery is being sought after the driver of that vehicle ran down a female as she was crossing east to west on C Street at 34th Avenue at approximately 3 am on Saturday.

The driver did not stop after the accident.

When police arrived, the victim, whose name has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin, was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigators report that the passenger side headlight and turn signal assembly is missing from the suspect vehicle.

There is no information available on the truck’s driver at this time. Anyone who has any information regarding this crash, or who has surveillance footage of the incident, is asked to contact non-emergency Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). If you have suspect information and would like to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.