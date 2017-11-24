APD Still Seeks Zarin Freeman for November 2016 Kidnapping/Robbery

Alaska Native News Nov 24, 2017.

Police are actively looking for 31-year-olf Zarin Freeman who has a felony warrant for Robbery I, Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping I, Assault III, Theft II, and two counts of Vehicle Theft 1. The charges arose as the result of a robbery/kidnapping that took place in Anchorage in November of last year.

Freeman was charged, and a warrant was issued in September after an investigation that spanned 11 months. Three other suspects involved in the kidnapping/robbery, were identified and arrested early in the investigation.

The case had its start on November 1st, when the victim reported the incident. The victim told investigators that he was with 18-year-old Dela White, going to a Park Strip coffee shop, when he was confronted by 28-year-old Chrispher Goenett, who was armed with a knife. He was forced into a vehicle, where another of the suspects, 28-year-old Tyrun Reynolds, was waiting. The victim’s cell phone, wallet and keys were taken from him and he was forced to divulge his bank card pin number, and the two suspects withdrew funds from the victim’s account.

Afterwards, Reynold, and a fourth suspect, Danerin Curtindale, age 34, took the victim to his own vehicle, handcuffed, and duct-taped him, then drove to the victim’s home in Eagle River. After burglarizing the home, they drove back to Anchorage, where they dropped off the victim near C Street and Dowling.

Once released, the victim flagged down a bicyclist and called in the incident to Anchorage police.

As the investigation progressed, detectives searched the house of one of the suspects on 12th Avenue. There, they found stolen items from the case, as well as items from other burglaries. The value of the cache of stolen items was estimated at over $100,000.





Police say that “It appeared that many of the items were likely stolen from vehicles and during the vehicle break-ins, the suspects would steal the garage door opener as well as the vehicle registration to later burglarize the home.” Ten homeowners were successfully located.

Zarin is 31-year-old, 6’06” tall, 183 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see Zarin, or have knowledge of his whereabouts, please call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestooppers.com