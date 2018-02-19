APD Takes Second Suspect in January 13th Homicide into Custody

Alaska Native News Feb 19, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department report that they have apprehended Aaron Settje after alert citizens in Anchorage spotted him in the local Target Store on Friday.

A. Settje has been wanted for questioning since January 15th, two days after the night that 33-year-old Kortez Brown was shot on East 36th Avenue. Brown would die from his gunshot injuries the next day.

On January 15th, investigators would identify Settje, along with Carlton Tarkington as persons of interest. On the following day, Tarkington would be taken into custody on existing warrants while A. Settje remained at large.

Then, on February 1st, police would respond to the Sportsman’s Warehouse in reference to a robbery there. They found that A. Settje had shoplifted in the store, then, as he was departing the store, he was confronted by store security. He yelled to his partner in a nearby vehicle, who got out of the vehicle and threatened the store personnel with a firearm as A. Settje got into the vehicle and the two suspects drove away.

AST would later identify the second person in that robbery incident as Stephen Settje.





On Friday, a tipster reported A. Settje in the Target store on West 100th Avenue. Investigators would find that the suspect exited Target and got into a black Saturn sedan. A search by patrol officers would locate that vehicle in the area of C Street and Dimond. They placed Settje under arrest at that time.

He was remanded on Homicide and Robbery warrants as well as several other warrants.

The search for S. Settje continues.