APD to Begin Patrol of Turnagain Arm Section of Seward Highway October 1

Alaska Native News Sep 29, 2017.

APD announced that patrols along Turnagain Arm will commence on Sunday, and continue as regular patrols.

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, speaking on the change, said, “Over the previous two years the Legislature has cut 32 Alaska State Trooper positions. We had to find a way for APD to fill the void along Turnagain Arm. As APD has grown, we found a way to fill that gap.”

“I am pleased that we have found a temporary solution to promoting public safety in this corridor of Anchorage,” stated APD Chief Justin Doll. “We look forward to having a visible presence on the highway.”

The patrols were made possible by a one-time legislative grant to alleviate the lack of enforcement caused by the cut-backs on trooper funding by legislators in Juneau.

While the Bureau of Highway Patrol in Girdwood will continue to patrol on a limited basis, APD patrols will work the area from Potter’s Marsh to mile 75 of the Seward Highway. APD reports that at least two patrol vehicles will be covering that part of the highway at all times.





