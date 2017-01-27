APD Warns Anchorage Residents of Night-time Armed Robberies

Alaska Native News Jan 27, 2017.

The Anchorage Police Department is cautioning individuals in the Anchorage area to stay aware of their surroundings as they move about at night in the wake of several reports of armed robberies against women between the hours of 8 pm and midnight.

On Wednesday night, APD received several reports of armed robberies on Wednesday night. Police voice the possibility that these robberies were committed by the same suspects. The suspects have been described as two or three young black males.

“The common circumstances in these cases were that the female victim was alone, in a car or walking, and was approached by the males, who had guns and demanded the victim’s purse or cell phone before fleeing on foot to a vehicle,” APD reported via Nixle.

APD asks that anyone that observes suspicious circumstances to immediately report it to APD.





