APD Youth Academy Graduates 33 Students Today

Jun 8, 2017.
APD Training Center on Dimond Boulevard. Image-Google Maps

The Anchorage Police Department is graduating 33 students from its annual “Pathway to Policing” Youth Academy today.
                                                     
Students from each high school in Anchorage and Eagle River, as well as four Home Schoolers, were represented in this week-long, 20-hour course in policing.  Students were exposed to a wide variety of law enforcement related topics to include:  Patrol Functions, the SRO program, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Impaired Driving, Drug Investigations, Dispatch Operations, Cyber Crimes, SWAT/Less Lethal, K-9, Homicide/Serial Killer Case study and Crime Scene Investigations.  
 
“Our goal is to expose youth to the world of policing as it exists within our city to prepare them for potential employment with the Anchorage Police Department.  Whether they apply or not, they truly have a better understanding of policing and serve as young ambassadors for our department” says Lt. Denise Rollins, Commander of the APD Community Relations Unit.
 
Over half of the students expressed an interest applying for the Anchorage Police Department while going through the program.

Students will receive Certificates of Completion during a brief graduation ceremony from 2-3 PM at the APD Training Center at 3760 West Dimond Blvd.

Source: APD 


