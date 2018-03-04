Arctic Skills Tested in Alaska’s Interior during Arctic Eagle 2018

Mar 4, 2018.
Guardsmen of Charlie Company 1-297th Infantry out of Wyoming participate in cold weather and arctic skills training during Arctic Eagle 2018 at the Donnelly Training Area outside of Fort Greely. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Risinger/Released)

Guardsmen of Charlie Company 1-297th Infantry out of Wyoming participate in cold weather and arctic skills training during Arctic Eagle 2018 at the Donnelly Training Area outside of Fort Greely. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Risinger/Released)

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Approximately 600 U.S. Soldiers and 39 members of the Canadian Brigade Group conducted a winter field training exercise in sub-freezing temperatures at the Donnelly Training Area outside of Fort Greely, Alaska, as a part of Exercise Arctic Eagle 2018.

The winter training was intended to improve arctic skills as well as individual and collective tasks, while simultaneously strengthening our international partnership with Canadian service members.

The arctic skills training portion of the exercise was a three-day long event involving numerous events testing and improving the individuals’ abilities to successfully operate in harsher environments.

Arctic skills are comprised of preventing cold weather and environmental injuries, individuals protecting themselves and fellow service members in extreme cold weather and managing risk in cold region operations. Some examples of the training Soldiers received included how to evacuate a hypothermic casualty, planning a small unit movement over snow-covered terrain and occupying a patrol base in cold regions. They also practiced moving over snow in snowshoes, utilizing an arctic tent, constructing improvised shelters, and performing weapons maintenance in extreme cold weather.


One intent of Exercise Arctic Eagle 2018 is to refine and sustain the Alaska National Guard’s ability to operate in a joint, interagency, and intergovernmental environment, such as the one simulated in the Donnelly Training Area.

Training at DTA is only one of many events composing Arctic Eagle 2018.

The entire exercise consists of approximately 1,100 participants.

The individuals affiliated with the exercise include National Guardsmen from more than 10 different states; the Alaska State Defense Force, Alaskan Command, U.S. active duty and Reserve service members, the Canadian Rangers and Canadian Brigade Group; and federal, state and local agencies.

Related Articles:

Arctic Eagle 2018 training scenario near Trans-Alaska Pipeline. Image-ANGAlaska National Guard Hones in on Efficient Cyber Security during Arctic Eagle 2018 Image-AkfireinfoBLM, U.S. Army Implement Successful Prescribed Fire Projects Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with A-Troop, 1st Battalion, 297th Reconnaissance and Surveillance Squadron and the 207th Combat Support Company support a municipality-led active-shooter exercise held at Valdez Elementary School Oct 17. Hosted by the Valdez Police and Fire Department, the exercise provided Soldiers with an opportunity to engage with local municipality and community members. (Valdez Fire Department photo by Brandy Smelcer)Guardsmen Train and Engage with the Valdez Community Members of the 103rd Civil Support Team pay homage to Medal of Honor recipient at his granite memorial in downtown Juneau. Image-National Guard103rd Team Honors a Great Alaskan Hero during Seminar