Arctic Slope Search and Rescue Pluck Australian after he Fell through the Ice

Alaska Native News Mar 8, 2018.

AST reports that they received notification and a request for assistance from Global Rescue at 11:39 am on Wednesday. GR reported that they had received a call that a man had fallen through the ice northeast of Arctic Village and was requesting help.

The representative from Global Rescue reported that 56-year-old Australian resident, Alexander Lock had contacted them via SOS/sat phone “that he had fallen through the ice and was currently inside his tent unable to dry out and get warm.”

In addition to contacting Alaska State Troopers, Global Rescue also contacted the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue for assistance. Following that contact, NSB SAR confirmed that a helicopter with a rescue crew had been launched and was en route to the scene.

At 4:30 pm, AST got confirmation that Lock had been lifted from the incident location. It was reported he was alive but his state of health is unknown.





