Arctic Slope Search and Rescue Pluck Australian after he Fell through the Ice

Alaska Native News Mar 8, 2018.
Search and rescue chopper. Image-North Slope Borough Search and Rescue

Search and rescue chopper. Image-North Slope Borough Search and Rescue

AST reports that they received notification and a request for assistance from Global Rescue at 11:39 am on Wednesday. GR reported that they had received a call that a man had fallen through the ice northeast of Arctic Village and was requesting help.

The representative from Global Rescue reported that 56-year-old Australian resident, Alexander Lock had contacted them via SOS/sat phone “that he had fallen through the ice and was currently inside his tent unable to dry out and get warm.”

In addition to contacting Alaska State Troopers, Global Rescue also contacted the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue for assistance. Following that contact, NSB SAR confirmed that a helicopter with a rescue crew had been launched and was en route to the scene.

At 4:30 pm, AST got confirmation that Lock had been lifted from the incident location. It was reported he was alive but his state of health is unknown.


Related Articles:

Two Anchorage ATV Riders Subject of Sunday Search Two Aniak Travelers Found Safe after Morning SAR Operation Location of Nome and Deering on the Seward Peninsula. Image-Google MapsSearch and Rescue Locates Missing Deering ATV Traveller Trio of Dillingham Snow-Machiners Located Successfully