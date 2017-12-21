Armed Suspect Shot and Killed by APD Officer Wednesday Night

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2017.

Very little information is being released at this time concerning the officer-involved shooting that occurred late on Wednesday night on Salmonberry Place in Anchorage.

According to the report, APD dispatch received a call reporting shots-fired on the 300-block of Salmonberry Place at 11:21 pm on Wednesday night, and officers responded to the scene.

When they arrived at the location, they were confronted by an armed man. An officer fired on the suspect, and the suspect was hit and declared deceased at the scene.

Police have not revealed the identity of the suspect or the officer.

Crime Scene Investigators were on the scene immediately following the incident and the case was turned over to the Office of Special Investigations.

The office involved, was placed on mandatory Administrative Leave, APD reported.





