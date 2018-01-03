Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game
|
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Soldiers and Airmen participated in the fourth-annual Army vs. Air Force hockey game at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
HEADQUARTERS U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JBER, Alaska – Military skaters will take to the ice at the Sullivan Arena Saturday, Jan. 13, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to face off in the 5th Annual Army vs Air Force Hockey Game. The two teams will consist of JBER-based Soldiers and Airmen, who not only represent their service branches, but are also members of the Alaskan community. Admission is free.
Doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Admission and parking are free and open to the general public.
The game will be immediately followed by free military static displays and activities from 5:30-7 p.m. in conjunction with the UAA Military Appreciation Game Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Sullivan Arena.
The UAA game is free for all military service members and their families with valid military identification cards. The UAA Seawolves will face off in the UAA Military Appreciation Game against the University of Alabama-Huntsville Chargers.